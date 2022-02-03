Advertisement

Drug bust leads to four arrests, with more possible, police say

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Police arrest four people in connection to a drug trafficking operation, Wednesday.

Police and multiple other agencies say at 5:00 a.m. they responded to 25 Crescent Street in Rutland City to execute a search warrant.

This is part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking.

Police say once they entered into the home, they found heroin, crack, two stolen handguns, over $12,000 and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Police arrested Patrick Higgins, 43 of Rutland on selling cocaine near a school zone, Michele Higgins, 36 of Rutland, on sale of cocaine, Nicholas Henning, 42 of Rutland, on selling cocaine, and Matthew Layden, 32 of Rutland City, on a warrant out for his arrest.

Police also say three juveniles were inside the home at the time and more arrests may be possible.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call Rutland Police.

