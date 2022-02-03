Advertisement

Empire State Winter Games return to Lake Placid

The opening ceremony is Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on Lake Placid’s Mirror Lake.
By WCAX News Team
Feb. 3, 2022
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Empire State Winter Games are back in Lake Placid starting Thursday.

Figure skating, bobsled and hockey are just some of the sports in this year’s games.

Some 1,800 athletes from New York and beyond are expected to compete.

The opening ceremony is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Lake Placid’s Mirror Lake.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, and organizers say they encourage people to be vaccinated. Everyone will be required to wear a mask inside.

