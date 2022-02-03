Essex Experience kicks off ‘post-pandemic’ concert schedule

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wave of pandemic event cancellations going into the new year, the Essex Experience once again has a stacked lineup of artists for people to enjoy starting this weekend.

With masking mandates, vaccine requirements, and possible capacity restrictions, the venue is moving forward with its February lineup. They say if artists are comfortable coming, they’re comfortable hosting.

Like many other businesses, the Essex Experience has spent the pandemic downtime figuring out ways to emerge bigger and better. At the Essex Cinemas, that includes lighting upgrades to the T-Rex Theater and even reconfiguring to allow for a new event space.

“I am feeling confident and optimistic. I believe we are over that hump. In general, everybody is excited to get back out and listen to music -- indoors, outdoors. So yes, I think there’s going to be great excitement. We know the artists are also excited to get back and get into their trade,” said Essex Experience owner Peter Edelmann.

Among the artists that are excited to get back and perform is Vermont’s soul singer and songwriter, Kat Wright. Elissa Borden spoke with Wright about her upcoming performance on Saturday and about her new sound born during lockdowns.

Related Stories:

A closer look at the COVID relief cash headed to Vermont

Local movie theaters prepare to reopen with precautions

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.