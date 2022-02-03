Fort Drum soldiers to deploy to allied countries outside Ukraine

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WCAX) - About 200 soldiers from Fort Drum in Northern New York are being deployed to allied countries outside of Ukraine.

It’s part of the effort to shore up support for NATO allies as tensions rise with Russia.

In a statement Thursday afternoon about the deployment, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called it “a testament to the courage and capabilities” of the 10th Mountain Division.

U.S. troops are being deployed to Poland, Germany and Romania.

