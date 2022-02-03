Advertisement

Fort Drum soldiers to deploy to allied countries outside Ukraine

Fort Drum-File photo
Fort Drum-File photo(wwny)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WCAX) - About 200 soldiers from Fort Drum in Northern New York are being deployed to allied countries outside of Ukraine.

It’s part of the effort to shore up support for NATO allies as tensions rise with Russia.

In a statement Thursday afternoon about the deployment, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called it “a testament to the courage and capabilities” of the 10th Mountain Division.

U.S. troops are being deployed to Poland, Germany and Romania.

