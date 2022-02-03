Advertisement

Hershey chocolate is going to get more expensive

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hershey is the next to join the list of companies raising prices this year.

According to the company’s 2022 financial forecast, it is increasing prices to offset higher ingredient and labor costs.

The chocolate company hopes the hike won’t hurt sales.

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it. Beloved treats like Reese’s and Kit Kats are still going strong.

Retail sales for the company’s top brands grew more than 12% in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton
File photo
Police investigating 2 school threats
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
The Rouses Point Bridge that connects Vermont and New York has reopened after being closed by a...
Rouses Point Bridge reopens after crash; Grand Isle Ferry closed
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust

Latest News

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after opening fire on bus, killing 1
Denver Broncos executive John Elway sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the...
Elway defends himself, says Flores interview was no sham
Mia Bonutti, a senior at Oxbridge Academy, renovated a 30-foot camper to donate to someone in...
Teen renovates camper in hopes of helping someone who lost their home in the pandemic
With a winter storm headed our way, parking bans have gone into effect in Burlington and...
Winter storm triggers parking bans in Burlington, Winooski
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria