Hoopcats go to eleven

UVM wins 11th straight game thanks to Deloney’s dominance against NJIT
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team continued its dominant run through the first half of conference play by demolishing NJIT 90-67 Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. With the win, the Cats move to 9-0 in America East play.

Aaron Deloney was the star of the night. The junior guard from Portland, Oregon was a perfect 8 for 8 from the field including four triples. His only miss of the night came at the line in a career-high 24 point effort.

Vermont is now halfway through the America East schedule unbeaten. Up next, the Cats head on the road Saturday for their first matchup of the season with UMass-Lowell.

