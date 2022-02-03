Iced-in loons rescued from Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some loons are safe after two ice rescues this week.

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation says on Sunday, two ice fishermen found and helped two loons after an eagle attack.

Then on Tuesday, two other fishermen found a third loon that was iced-in on Lake George.

They carried the birds to safety and reached out to local wildlife professionals for help.

One expert checked the rescued loons for injuries and noticed they were lacking feathers needed to fly, called “flight feathers.”

Dr. Nina Schoch says they will be flightless for a month or more until the feathers grow back.

Exerts say they’ve seen more trends like this as the climate in the Northeast warms and lakes stay open until mid-winter.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.