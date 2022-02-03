Advertisement

Iced-in loons rescued from Lake George

Some loons are safe after two ice rescues this week.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some loons are safe after two ice rescues this week.

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation says on Sunday, two ice fishermen found and helped two loons after an eagle attack.

Then on Tuesday, two other fishermen found a third loon that was iced-in on Lake George.

They carried the birds to safety and reached out to local wildlife professionals for help.

One expert checked the rescued loons for injuries and noticed they were lacking feathers needed to fly, called “flight feathers.”

Dr. Nina Schoch says they will be flightless for a month or more until the feathers grow back.

Exerts say they’ve seen more trends like this as the climate in the Northeast warms and lakes stay open until mid-winter.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton
File photo
Police investigating 2 school threats
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
The Rouses Point Bridge that connects Vermont and New York has reopened after being closed by a...
Rouses Point Bridge reopens after crash; Grand Isle Ferry closed
Katrina Therrien and Christopher Parrott
Couple charged with Sullivan County drug sales

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams/File
NYC mayor defends dinner with disgraced ex-governor Cuomo
Some pass the time in winter skiing, snowboarding or building igloos, but one couple in Panton...
Panton ice tower stands 30 feet tall
Some pass the time in winter skiing, snowboarding, building igloos, but one couple in Panton...
Panton ice tower stands 30 feet tall
Some loons are safe after two ice rescues this week.
Ice-in loons rescued from Lake George