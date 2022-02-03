New Hampshire Senate rejects exceptions to abortion ban

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Republican-led New Hampshire Senate has voted to limit the ultrasound requirement associated with the state’s new late-term abortion ban but refused to repeal it or make other changes sought by Democrats.

A state budget provision that took effect Jan. 1 prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of gestation. Doctors who provide late-term abortions can face felony charges, and ultrasounds are required before any abortion.

The Senate voted Thursday to limit the ultrasound requirement, but it rejected attempts to remove the criminal penalties or to add exceptions for cases involving rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomalies.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)