Advertisement

New Hampshire Senate rejects exceptions to abortion ban

File photo
File photo(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Republican-led New Hampshire Senate has voted to limit the ultrasound requirement associated with the state’s new late-term abortion ban but refused to repeal it or make other changes sought by Democrats.

A state budget provision that took effect Jan. 1 prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of gestation. Doctors who provide late-term abortions can face felony charges, and ultrasounds are required before any abortion.

The Senate voted Thursday to limit the ultrasound requirement, but it rejected attempts to remove the criminal penalties or to add exceptions for cases involving rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomalies.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust
File photo
Police investigating 2 school threats
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
Police say a man was found dead on the side of a road in Danby, and they're calling his death...
Police: Man found dead on Danby roadside

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
At VTrans, they spent this week getting their plows ready for some action, and were filling up...
Crews head out into snowstorm to help keep Vermonters safe
Authorities continue to investigate an apparent shooting death in Swanton.
Police continue Swanton death investigation
Fort Drum-File photo
Fort Drum soldiers to deploy to allied countries outside Ukraine