Police continue Swanton death investigation

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities continue to investigate an apparent shooting death in Swanton.

Vermont State Police investigators with the Major Crime Unit Thursday returned for the second day to the home on First Street where a man’s body was discovered Wednesday. The victim’s name has not been released but police say he’s in his 20′s and from Massachusetts. They say the incident involved gunfire that appeared to be directed at either the individual or the home.

As part of the investigation, police Wednesday also searched a nearby home on River Road. The owner of that home tells WCAX that police were looking for people from the First Street address but did not find anything.

Police have so far named no suspects in the investigation.

Related Story:

Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.