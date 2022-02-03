Police: Man found dead on Danby roadside

DANBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man was found dead on the side of a road in Danby, and they’re calling his death suspicious.

Vermont State Police say the man’s body was found at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on the side of Danby Mountain Road, between Scallop Drive and Currier Road.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and they are working to determine the man’s identity.

The body will go to the medical examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

