Advertisement

Scientists race to gather winter data on warming Great Lakes

Scientists will venture onto frozen surfaces of Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes to collect...
Scientists will venture onto frozen surfaces of Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes to collect water samples for information about ways that climate change is affecting the lakes and creatures that live in them.(Roger Schneider | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Winter is changing across the Great Lakes region, and scientists want to know what that will mean.

Teams from more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian universities and government agencies will venture onto the frozen surfaces of all five lakes this month. They’ll take water samples from beneath the ice and measure characteristics such as light and nutrient levels. Researchers acknowledge most of their work on the lakes happens during warmer seasons and they don’t know much about what goes on in winter.

They say it’s important to learn more now, as global warming brings milder temperatures and may eventually make ice cover a rarity.

Related Stories:

Will Lake Champlain freeze this year? What scientists say

Lake Champlain ice cover data included in ‘state of the lake’ report

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton
File photo
Police investigating 2 school threats
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
The Rouses Point Bridge that connects Vermont and New York has reopened after being closed by a...
Rouses Point Bridge reopens after crash; Grand Isle Ferry closed
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust

Latest News

Fort Drum-File photo
Fort Drum soldiers to deploy to allied countries outside Ukraine
File photo
Many Vt. restaurants’ economic struggles continue
Carine Reeves/File
Verdict upheld in pandemic-delayed murder trial in Maine
With a winter storm headed our way, parking bans have gone into effect in Burlington and...
Winter storm triggers parking bans in Burlington, Winooski