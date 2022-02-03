Advertisement

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.

Documents posted Thursday by safety regulators say the recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Also included are the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

Federal laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The documents say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton
File photo
Police investigating 2 school threats
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
The Rouses Point Bridge that connects Vermont and New York has reopened after being closed by a...
Rouses Point Bridge reopens after crash; Grand Isle Ferry closed
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases down 40%; Scott urges pivot from pandemic

Latest News

A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm spreads heavy snow, ice further across US
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust
Bad weather kept the Grand Isle ferry closed on Wednesday.
Grand Isle ferry crossing reopens Thursday
If you’re taking the ferry across Lake Champlain to work Thursday morning, be aware it might be...
Grand Isle ferry crossing reopens Thursday