Verdict upheld in pandemic-delayed murder trial in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s highest court has rejected an appeal by a man who contended his murder conviction should’ve been tossed because his trial was delayed by the pandemic.

Carine Reeves, of New York, contended his trial should have been held within 120 days of his extradition from New York to Maine, but the court ruled Thursday that the timeline can be paused if a trial cannot be held. Reeves, who’s serving a 48-year sentence, was supposed to stand trial in May 2020.

He was convicted months later in the state’s first homicide trial before a jury since court proceedings were curtailed by the pandemic.

Related Stories:

Vermont courts continue to triage backlog of cases

Will a massive court backlog in Vermont mean criminal cases get tossed?

WCAX Investigates: The Price of Delayed Justice

Why are Vermont courts sticking to pandemic protocols?

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)