Advertisement

Verdict upheld in pandemic-delayed murder trial in Maine

Carine Reeves/File
Carine Reeves/File(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s highest court has rejected an appeal by a man who contended his murder conviction should’ve been tossed because his trial was delayed by the pandemic.

Carine Reeves, of New York, contended his trial should have been held within 120 days of his extradition from New York to Maine, but the court ruled Thursday that the timeline can be paused if a trial cannot be held. Reeves, who’s serving a 48-year sentence, was supposed to stand trial in May 2020.

He was convicted months later in the state’s first homicide trial before a jury since court proceedings were curtailed by the pandemic.

Related Stories:

Vermont courts continue to triage backlog of cases

Will a massive court backlog in Vermont mean criminal cases get tossed?

WCAX Investigates: The Price of Delayed Justice

Why are Vermont courts sticking to pandemic protocols?

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton
File photo
Police investigating 2 school threats
File photo
Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire
The Rouses Point Bridge that connects Vermont and New York has reopened after being closed by a...
Rouses Point Bridge reopens after crash; Grand Isle Ferry closed
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust

Latest News

Fort Drum-File photo
Fort Drum soldiers to deploy to allied countries outside Ukraine
File photo
Many Vt. restaurants’ economic struggles continue
Scientists will venture onto frozen surfaces of Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes to collect...
Scientists race to gather winter data on warming Great Lakes
With a winter storm headed our way, parking bans have gone into effect in Burlington and...
Winter storm triggers parking bans in Burlington, Winooski