Vermont sheriff’s office warns of arrest warrant scam

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam that uses their name.

The sheriff’s office got multiple complaints Wednesday from people saying a deputy called them claiming there were outstanding warrants for their arrest, and they could pay the fines over the phone.

But officials say these callers are scammers, and the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office never asks for money to clear arrest warrants.

They warn people not to provide any personal information and to hang up.

Click here for more information on scams from the Vermont Attorney General’s Office or to report a scam. You can also call the AG’s office at 1-800-649-2424.

