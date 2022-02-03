Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers seek to protect election workers amid growing threats

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Lawmakers in a handful of states are seeking greater protections for election officials amid growing concerns for their safety after they were targeted by threats of violence following the 2020 presidential election.

Widespread threats against those who oversee elections, from secretaries of state to county clerks and even poll workers, soared after former President Donald Trump and his allies spread false claims about the outcome of the presidential election.

The threats and harassment are not limited to prominent figures but also have been directed at lower-level staff at county election offices.

Much of the legislation would create or boost penalties for threats against election workers.

