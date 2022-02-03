Vt. libraries to offer expanded e-book, audiobook collections

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s some good news for e-book readers and audiobook listeners in Vermont -- you’ll soon have more options at your fingertips for free through your local library.

It’s part of a program the state is adopting that will allow library patrons to access content from a couple of new vendors through the “Palace” app. There will be books for all ages and bestsellers too.

Tom McMurdo, the acting state librarian, says there is a growing demand for the new media, and people will like this. “I think that it’s not only going to please people that are already aware of e-books and audiobooks at their local library, but it will bring in a whole new audience of folks who maybe don’t realize how many great services there are available through their local public library,” he said.

The program will roll out over the next few months, so keep an eye on your local public library for the latest.

