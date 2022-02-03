Winter storm triggers parking bans in Burlington, Winooski

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a winter storm headed our way, parking bans have gone into effect in Burlington and Winooski.

In downtown Burlington, the parking ban starts at midnight and ends at 6 a.m.

Burlington Public Works reminds residents they have access to free parking in city garages from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

In Winooski, the ban kicks off Thursday evening and leaders say you’re not allowed to park on the street between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. until further notice.

They’re asking people to be patient because their snowplowing staff is at 50% capacity, so there might be some delays.

