BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is falling across all locations except far southern Vermont this evening, and snowfall rates will continue to pick up over the course of the night. The bulk of the snow with this storm will fall overnight and into early Friday morning. As a result, the entire area is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Friday afternoon.

After a slow build up over the course of the day, snow will pick up in intensity Thursday evening. By midnight, many spots will see snowfall rates between a half inch and an inch per hour or more, especially across central Vermont. Heavy snow will continue through the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Snow will be slightly lighter, but steady through much of Friday morning before tapering off over the course of the afternoon.

Most of the snow from this storm will be on the ground by the time you wake up tomorrow. By the time the snow ends Friday afternoon, much of Vermont will have 10″ to 16″ of fresh powder on the ground, with isolated totals up to 18″ possible. Totals will be slightly lower in the 8″ to 12″ range across the St. Lawrence Valley, where there won’t be quite as much moisture. Totals will also be lower across southeastern Vermont, where we will likely see a rapid drop off in totals due to mixing with sleet and freezing rain.

Icing in southern areas will also create very slippery road conditions and could lead to some power outages. Expect some sleet to mix in with snow in southern Rutland and Windsor County, meanwhile freezing rain is more likely in the Brattleboro area and other parts of Windham County.

Regardless of where you live, stay inside if possible through the duration of the storm. If you do have to travel, plan to take it very slow and expect snow-covered or icy roads.

After the storm moves out, we will have another burst of colder temperatures with sub-zero lows and wind chills Friday night into Saturday. Expect highs in the teens on Saturday and another chilly morning Sunday before temperatures return to the 20s and 30s by the start of next week. There are a couple chances for light precipitation in the extended forecast, but it will be a mostly dry week ahead.

Take it easy out there and have a great night!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.