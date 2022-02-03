BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Yesterday, the Groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter. Well, we just might get 6 weeks worth of winter weather over just the next 36 hours or so. Get ready for a big, winter storm!

We will actually start out relatively mild in the morning with temperatures in the 30s, even some low 40s. But don’t let that fool you. Temperatures will be dropping from north to south today, through the 30s, 20s, and then into the teens overnight. A light wintry mix of rain & snow in the morning will change over to snow for most of us as we go through late morning and the afternoon. The snow will be getting heavier and steadier throughout the day. One exception will be our southern counties - Bennington & Windham, and the southern parts of Rutland & Windsor counties where rain will persist for much of the day, and then turn more to sleet & freezing rain rather than to snow.

During the overnight hours, the snow will come down hard & heavy for most of us, at a rate of 1″ to 2″ per hour. The southern counties will continue to get sleet & freezing rain, but also some wet snow.

All of this snow and icy precipitation will keep on going through Friday morning, and then finally taper off to a few snow showers in the afternoon as the storm system moves off to the east.

Most of us will be getting a good 10-16″ of snow out of this storm, but there will be lesser amounts in the southern areas where the icy weather will predominate. Some of the ice could get thick enough to possibly bring down some tree limbs and power lines.

After the storm goes by, it will be turning cold & blustery late Friday into Saturday. Skies will clear out on Saturday, but temperatures and wind chills will be sub-zero in the morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be a good day for cleaning up from the storm, or playing in the snow - if you bundle up properly.

The weather will be much quieter and nicer after that. Each day into the middle of next week will be partly sunny. There is just a slight chance for a few flurries on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this winter storm as it unfolds, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

