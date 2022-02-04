ADK Action program that helps farmers and families to grow

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - An anonymous donation to a North Country nonprofit is helping families and farmers.

ADK Action in Keeseville will receive $25,000 for its community-supported agriculture vegetable subscription program “Fair Share” after coming up with a funding match. It took about a week to reach and surpass the goal and now more families will benefit from free produce.

The program connects low-income families in Essex, Franklin, Clinton, and Hamilton Counties with local farms and offers fresh veggies at a lower rate. Because of this donation, the subscription will be free for the families picked.

“It’s winter there is not a lot of income flowing in for farmers but it’s an important part for them to buy seeds and get ready for planting and all that so the buying in at the beginning of the season is really important,” said Kim La Reau, project manager at ADK Action. “At the same time for the members, you get guaranteed weekly produce every week but the upfront cost for a small share is $450 so for a family who is lower income that really is hard to afford that upfront cost.”

ADK Action is still taking applications for families interested in filling the 125 spots. The nonprofit says it will pick the families by May and the program will be up and running by June.

