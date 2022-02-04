Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Alabama girl

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old Alabama girl.

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the abduction of Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m.

She was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia. Eidy may currently be traveling in Georgia at this time.

Law enforcement say Eidy is believed to be in extreme danger.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eidy, immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

