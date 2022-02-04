Advertisement

Champlain College launches varsity esports program

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in 20 years, Champlain College has a varsity sports team, but it’s not your typical sport or team.

Esports has been growing in popularity on many college campuses and Champlain College has one of the top gaming programs in the country

Ike Bendavid spoke with Christian Konzcal, the director of the Champlain College esports program.

