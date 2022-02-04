Advertisement

City of Plattsburgh to host waterfront bonfire

The city is inviting people to come to the city beach for a large bonfire Saturday.
The city is inviting people to come to the city beach for a large bonfire Saturday.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH (WCAX) - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Plattsburgh is giving the Christmas season an explosive sendoff this weekend.

The city will host its first-ever Tannen-Boom! The city is inviting people to come to the city beach for a bonfire fueled by Christmas trees collected by the city’s public works department.

“It’s the dead of winter. We felt like, hey, why not throw a bit of a party on the beach. It’s not going to cost the city of Plattsburgh a lot of money and it’s a family-friendly event. We don’t have a lot of those events in the heart of the wintertime and it’s kind of one of those things where it’s mid-winter, get people out. It’s a small little community celebration and just something to have fun,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

So why Tannen-Boom? It’s a play on “tannenbaum,” the German word for Christmas tree.

The gates open at 2:30 Saturday and the trees will be lit at dusk. The mayor says they’re still deciding whether to make it an annual event.

