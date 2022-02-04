Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say the man’s body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road Thursday...
Police investigate Danby homicide
The Percy Family Farm in Stowe lost more than 100 cows in a barn fire.
Vermont farm family loses more than 100 cows in barn fire
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust
Authorities continue to investigate an apparent shooting death in Swanton.
Police say man found dead in Swanton was shot
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze

Latest News

FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says
File photo
ADK Action program that helps farmers and families to grow
fire
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze
pages
Legislative pages return to Vt. Statehouse