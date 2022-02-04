Firefighters battle flames at building where two people died in 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly one year after catching fire and killing two people, Burlington firefighters fought flames at the same building Friday morning.

Firefighters say they were heading back to the station from another call when they discovered the fire at the now unoccupied building on the corner of King St. and South Winooski Ave.

Colchester firefighters also responded to help.

In January 2021, the same building caught fire and killed Henry Burawa, 55, and Michael Loyer, 31.

They lived in separate apartments on the second floor of what was a six-unit apartment building.

At that time, firefighters say the apartment building did not have automatic fire sprinklers or a monitored fire alarm, but noted several smoke alarms in the individual apartments.

The cause of the fire this time in unknown, but firefighters say it started on the third floor.

