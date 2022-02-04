Legislative pages return to Vt. Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Every legislative session 180 elected leaders from across Vermont gather at the Statehouse to create bills and public policy. But it also takes some other critical volunteers to keep the Statehouse running.

Walk into the Statehouse in Montpelier and you’ll see it coming back to life after two years of COVID. Most of the House is now back in person while the Senate is still largely remote. Being a citizen’s legislature, it can be difficult to stay organized and communicate on the floor. That’s where the legislative pages come in. For six weeks this session, Camden, Emma, Grady, Abe, Mia, Amelia, and Cecilia put on their iconic green jackets and zigzag through the halls and committee rooms, helping to keep the Statehouse running.

“If there’s a House or Senate meeting, four of us will be in the House and one will be in the Senate,” Abe Dunne explained.

Four days a week while balancing schoolwork, they deliver messages for lawmakers, sort mail, and perform other tasks, all while getting a front seat to history as lawmakers deliberate and vote on bills.

“It’s kind of eye-opening because you never thought you’d learn stuff like that and you get to experience it and you learn so much here because it’s super historic,” said Emma Schaffer.

Three groups of eighth-graders are chosen from across the state. The pandemic sidelined the program last year but now it’s back. “People are excited that we’re here. I was more expecting that they would ignore us and pretend we were not here. They’re very nice and say hi to us in the morning,” Dunne said.

The program has been around as long as anyone in the Statehouse can remember, to teach young people about the legislative process, Statehouse decorum, and build relationships with elected leaders.

“The kids that are chosen are top quality kids and they’re here because they want to be here and they want to learn. And they’re going to leave here having learned something,” said Asst. Statehouse Doorkeeper Denny Miles.

Their time at the Statehouse may only last a few weeks, but their experiences will last a lifetime.

