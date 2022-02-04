New book chronicles journey of US women X-C skiing Olympians

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many athletes with ties to our region will be representing Team USA as the Winter Olympics officially kick off Friday in Beijing, and a new book aims to highlight the trailblazers who carved a path for them.

The new book, “Trail to Gold: The Journey of 53 Women Skiers,” was written by the 53 U.S. women who skied cross-country during the Olympics from 1972 to 2018.

Stowe’s Trina Hosmer and Randolph’s Sue Weymyss both competed in that group and say creating a culture of teamwork is a key part of the U.S. womens’ skiing success in recent years.

“One of the most compelling chapters, I would say, is the power of team. And from experiences of where there wasn’t a lot of team support through experiences now, where fortunately there is, they recognize how important team support is,” Weymyss said.

“You think cross-country is an individual sport but team here is so important because you have bad days -- everybody does -- and that team support is critical,” Hosmer said.

Proceeds from the book will be used to help more women get into cross-country ski coaching.

