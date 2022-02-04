Advertisement

New Hampshire reports earthquake overnight

While the snow was falling, an earthquake was confirmed in our region early Friday morning.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - While the snow was falling, an earthquake was confirmed in our region early Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports it happened just south of Gorham, New Hampshire just after midnight.

The town’s Fire Department says some people were woken up out of their sleep by it.

Firefighters say it registered centered as a 2.9 magnitude quake.

The don’t anticipate a lot of damage because of it.

For those of you who weren’t awoken by the shaking, it appears that we just experienced an earthquake. The quake was...

Posted by Gorham NH Fire & EMS on Thursday, February 3, 2022

