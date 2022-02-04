Advertisement

NY boosts medical marijuana access as legal pot market looms

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s much-anticipated legal pot shops could be a year away from opening but the state is making medical marijuana much more available now.

As of late last month, clinicians can greenlight medicinal pot for any condition they think it would help, not just for a limited list of ailments. In the last few months, New York also has started letting dispensaries sell whole marijuana buds and drafted proposed rules for patients who want to grow their own.

It’s a big change for a medical marijuana program that was among the nation’s most restrictive when launched in 2016.

Related Stories:

NY state police seizures of marijuana plants fall sharply

NY regulators ease access to medical cannabis

New Plattsburgh store to test cannabis ‘gifting’ model

Cheap power has recreational marijuana industry eyeing Plattsburgh

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont State Police say the man’s body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road Thursday...
Police investigate Danby homicide
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust
The Percy Family Farm in Stowe lost more than 100 cows in a barn fire.
Vermont farm family loses more than 100 cows in barn fire
Authorities continue to investigate an apparent shooting death in Swanton.
Police say man found dead in Swanton was shot
Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Swanton.
Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton

Latest News

Snowplow Spotlight
Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Frosty’s Demise and Rumble
Rick Kittredge drives Frosty’s Demise.
Snowplow Spotlight: Frosty's Demise
Meet the driver of Rumble.
Snowplow Spotlight: Rumble
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze