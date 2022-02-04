Rapid tests now on sale at NH liquor outlets

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Rapid antigen kits are now available for purchase at New Hampshire’s 67 state liquor stores, the state’s latest effort to get the hard-to-find antigen tests out to the public.

“I think the more tests that are available for people who are looking for them, the better,” said Dalia Paradie of Nashua.

And those tests, are now at the front of checkout lines in liquor stores across the Granite State. They are being sold at-cost for $11.29 per box. “I heard it was hard to find them at the pharmacies,” Paradie said.

A half a million tests arrived at stores Thursday. The liquor stores were chosen because of their locations and built-in distribution networks. “New Hampshire continues to be a leader in access to testing,” said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the chief medical officer for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s estimated that roughly 12 million customers walk into a state liquor store every year. New Hampshire state officials say testing remains one of the most important ways to get the pandemic under control. “And then self-isolate and control the symptoms at home without continuing to spread the disease,” Ballard said.

“The more we know about this and the more people we know that have COVID, the better off we are,” said Domenic DiNardo of Deerfield, although he questions the accuracy of the at-home tests. “They said that they can get a lot of false-positive and negatives.”

Some people we spoke with said liquor stores are not the best location to promote public health, but state officials say it’s just one of many options for anyone who seeks a test. “Persons in recovery or receiving treatment for addiction have tests available through the Doorways program across the state as well,” Ballard said.

Money from the sales of the tests will go back into the state’s COVID response fund. Free at-home PCR tests are also still available through the state online.

