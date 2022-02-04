Search for Plattsburgh’s next police chief continues

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has been in the headlines lately for its battle to approve a police chief, but across the lake, Plattsburgh continues to search for one as well.

Right now, the search is awaiting a civil service exam required for the position. The exam is scheduled for March and once the results are out, the process can continue.

The search started after former police chief Levi Ritter was put on administrative leave in December 2020 after being named in a lawsuit for excessive use of force. He officially stepped down from the position in April 2021.

Since then, the city has been on a nationwide search for its next top cop. It received 53 applications and narrowed it down to two for the mayor to pick. He chose Vermont State Police Captain Mike Manley for the job because of his years of experience in training, risk management, oversight, and the fact that he was chair of the VSP use of force committee.

Last month, the Common Council voted against the mayor’s pick 5-1. The council said they needed more time to decide and hoped to see the position filled from within.

Mayor Rosenquest feels otherwise. “I am adamant and stand firm in my belief that our city of Plattsburgh needs an external chief of police,” said the mayor. “Someone that can come in and bring a significant amount of experience that our department does not have right now. Bring that experience of social justice issues, issues in policy and policing in the 21st century, and those kinds of caveats that we have not had experience in the city of Plattsburgh but have had experience elsewhere and start to bring that experience to the city.”

The mayor says the city has seen some of the same candidates apply as they did in the first round as well as some new names in the mix. He says this is one of his top priorities with the department being one of the most important in the city.

