Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Frosty’s Demise and Rumble

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Meet the drivers of Frosty’s Demise and Rumble.

Williams takes care of the I-91 South left lane from Thetford to Norwich.

While he’s new to VTrans, he is a second generation state plow truck driver.

Spencer and Rumble will be tackling all of the snow Friday. Rumble was named by kids at the Newton School.

Rick Kittredge drives Frosty’s Demise.

Kittredge has been driving for VTrans for 12 years. He plows Rt. 5 from Lyndonville to Sutton.

His truck was named by kids at Burke Town School.

Kittredge is giving his truck’s name a thumbs up, and says he’s ready to roll.

