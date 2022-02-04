Stowe Mountain Rescue warns of avalanches post-storm

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - While Friday’s snowfall will be a welcome boost to ski mountains, it comes with a warning.

Stowe Mountain Rescue crews say the storm is likely to create dangerous avalanche conditions on the Mt. Mansfield summit area, Smuggler’s Notch gullies and other alpine zones.

The team says the shallow snowpack out there is the most dangerous type of snowpack.

“On steep, wind-loaded slopes, skiers and riders are likely to trigger an avalanche and natural avalanches may also occur on steeper slopes,” the team said in a Facebook post. That post continued saying: “Expert snowpack evaluation and route selection skills will be essential for safe travel in avalanche terrain, along with proper avalanche equipment and a partner.”

Stowe Mountain Rescue doesn’t always issue an avalanche warning and say not to interpret conditions as safe if they don’t issue one.

