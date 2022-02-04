Advertisement

Tax tips to avoid the backlog

By Rachel Mann
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, it’s your biggest financial transaction of the year, your tax return. If you’re expecting to get money back, you probably want to avoid your refund getting delayed.

“With the IRS in Vermont, be patient with them,” said Jamie Harnish, a tax partner at McSoley McCoy & Co. Unfortunately they’ve gone through everything that we’ve gone through and they are far far behind.”

The best way to keep your refund from getting delayed? File your return correctly the first time. Harnish says having to amend your return can take months.

“Making sure that you have all your documents together the first time you’re ready to file your W2s, your 1099s, your 1099-G, if you had unemployment.” This year all unemployment is taxable.

Jolene Simpson is the head of Boston’s IRS Criminal Investigation Unit. She advises people to find a trusted preparer and not to sign a blank return. “The information that ultimately gets transmitted to the IRS is the ultimate responsibility taxpayer,” Simpson explained.

She says filing early will not only help you get your refund faster, but keep others from trying to claim it first.

“It makes it so that others who may have your information, from either a data breach or some other source, it makes sure that your return is sent in first.”

The fastest way to get your return in? E-file. “That will expedite your refund process,” Harnish said. “If there are paper filings it’s taking up to a year to process those returns.”

There have been some changes to Vermont Renter’s Credit and federal charitable donation rules.

