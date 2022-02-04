Toll to run for lt. governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Vermont lawmaker Kitty Toll is running for lieutenant governor.

The Danville Democrat served as House Appropriations Committee chair and before that as a middle school teacher. She says she wants to get back into politics and points to her track record crafting state budgets and working with other legislators and the governor.

“If elected, she says she’d use her budgeting experience to advocate for housing, broadband, and climate investments. “I think I have the experience from the Legislature, particularly my experience on Appropriations, to understand budgets and the flow of money and the programs policies and the areas that need attention. I think that uniquely sets me apart,” Toll said.

Toll joins Patricia Preston and state Rep. Charlie Kimbell, D-Woodstock, in the leadup to the August primaries.

Republican Senator Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County, and former Rutland City Alderman Greg Thayer are also running.

