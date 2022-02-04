Advertisement

Toll to run for lt. governor

Kitty Toll/File
Kitty Toll/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Vermont lawmaker Kitty Toll is running for lieutenant governor.

The Danville Democrat served as House Appropriations Committee chair and before that as a middle school teacher. She says she wants to get back into politics and points to her track record crafting state budgets and working with other legislators and the governor.

“If elected, she says she’d use her budgeting experience to advocate for housing, broadband, and climate investments. “I think I have the experience from the Legislature, particularly my experience on Appropriations, to understand budgets and the flow of money and the programs policies and the areas that need attention. I think that uniquely sets me apart,” Toll said.

Toll joins Patricia Preston and state Rep. Charlie Kimbell, D-Woodstock, in the leadup to the August primaries.

Republican Senator Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County, and former Rutland City Alderman Greg Thayer are also running.

Related Stories:

Thayer to run for Vermont lieutenant governor

Benning running for Vermont lieutenant governor

Preston launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

Kimbell launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

Vt. Senate leader Balint to seek Welch’s seat in US Congress

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to seek US House seat

Rep. Peter Welch to run for US Senate

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say the man’s body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road Thursday...
Police investigate Danby homicide
The Percy Family Farm in Stowe lost more than 100 cows in a barn fire.
Vermont farm family loses more than 100 cows in barn fire
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust
Authorities continue to investigate an apparent shooting death in Swanton.
Police say man found dead in Swanton was shot
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze

Latest News

COVID tests now available at N.H. liquor stores
Rapid tests now on sale at NH liquor outlets
Vt. legislative pages at work.
Legislative pages return to Vt. Statehouse
Whaleback Mountain in Enfield hopes to have their double up and running by Sunday.
Whaleback aims to repair broken ski lift by Sunday
UVM trustees Friday were given tour of phase one of multipurpose rec facility.
UVM trustees get sneak peek of $24M rec center