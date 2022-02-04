UVM trustees get sneak peek of $24M rec center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of renovations and construction at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym, school trustees Friday were given the chance to see part of the finished product.

The new recreation and wellness group fitness hub opened at the start of the current semester. It features a new cycling studio as well as dance and yoga rooms. UVM is also constructing a multi-activity court that will include spaces for club and intramural sports. The goal is to expand fitness and recreation opportunities for students and others in the UVM community.

“It’s well understood -- the connection between physical well-being, physical health, and mental health. This space provides our students and the campus community the opportunity to care for their physical well-being. That has an impact on their mental health and the resiliency of the overall campus,” said Jeff Schulman, UVM’s athletic director.

The facility’s price tag will come to about $24 million. Phase one of the project is expected to be complete by the summer.

Proposed recreation and wellness facilities at the Gutterson Fieldhouse. (Artist's rendering/UVM)

