Victims of real estate investment scam to share nearly $900K

BOSTON (AP) - Prosecutors say nearly $900,000 in assets forfeited by a man who spent 20 years as a fugitive and who for years lived under an assumed name in a Boston suburb will be distributed to the victims of a real estate investment scam he ran.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday the money is from Scott Wolas, who had been a fugitive since 1997 when he was indicted in New York.

He was arrested in April 2017 and convicted in Boston federal court the following year on charges related to a nearly $2 million real estate investment fraud scheme he operated while living under an alias in Quincy.

