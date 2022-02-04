Advertisement

Victims of real estate investment scam to share nearly $900K

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - Prosecutors say nearly $900,000 in assets forfeited by a man who spent 20 years as a fugitive and who for years lived under an assumed name in a Boston suburb will be distributed to the victims of a real estate investment scam he ran.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday the money is from Scott Wolas, who had been a fugitive since 1997 when he was indicted in New York.

He was arrested in April 2017 and convicted in Boston federal court the following year on charges related to a nearly $2 million real estate investment fraud scheme he operated while living under an alias in Quincy.

