Vt. slavery ban amendment approved; goes to voters in November

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House has approved a constitutional amendment that would remove what supporters say is ambiguous language and make clear that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state.

The constitutional amendment now goes before voters in November. Vermont’s constitution states that no person 21 or older should serve as a slave unless bound by their own consent or “by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.” The amendment would remove that language and add that slavery and indentured servitude in any form are banned.   

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

