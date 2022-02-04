Advertisement

WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of a Missouri aquarium

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Some penguins got to experience a more natural climate outside of their current place of residence in Missouri.

KY3 reports the animals played in fresh snowfall outside of Springfield’s Wonders Of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium.

The gentoo penguin is the third-largest species of penguin in the world. The Antarctica natives can swim 22 mph.

They show signs of stress if the temperature rises above 60, and the exhibit at Wonders of Wildlife is kept in the low 40s.

The penguins had nothing to worry about on Friday, as temperatures in Springfield stayed below freezing.

The staff guarded the birds to make sure they did not escape.

