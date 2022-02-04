Waterbury Winterfest underway

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a weekend of winter fun in store for anyone heading to Waterbury.

The 12th Annual Waterbury Winterfest is underway. From skiing and snow volleyball, to a party in the park, there is something for everyone.

Elissa Borden spoke with Brenda Caforia-Weeber, one of the event’s organizers, about the wealth of activities planned for this weekend.

