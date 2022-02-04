Advertisement

Waterbury Winterfest underway

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a weekend of winter fun in store for anyone heading to Waterbury.

The 12th Annual Waterbury Winterfest is underway. From skiing and snow volleyball, to a party in the park, there is something for everyone.

Elissa Borden spoke with Brenda Caforia-Weeber, one of the event’s organizers, about the wealth of activities planned for this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say the man’s body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road Thursday...
Police investigate Danby homicide
The Percy Family Farm in Stowe lost more than 100 cows in a barn fire.
Vermont farm family loses more than 100 cows in barn fire
Michele Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Matthew Layden and Nicholas Henning
Four arrested in Rutland drug bust
Authorities continue to investigate an apparent shooting death in Swanton.
Police say man found dead in Swanton was shot
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze

Latest News

File photo
ADK Action program that helps farmers and families to grow
fire
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze
pages
Legislative pages return to Vt. Statehouse
outages
Freezing rain causes thousands to lose power
File photo
Champlain College launches varsity esports program