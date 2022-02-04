Whaleback aims to repair broken ski lift by Sunday

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Friday’s snowstorm wasn’t ideal timing for Whaleback Mountain ski area in the Upper Valley.

A couple of weeks ago, the electric motor on the double chair broke. It was sent out for repairs and was shipped back to the ski area Friday. Crews will be working Saturday to get the lift running again. That means pass holders are currently unable to access all that new snow at the top. But employees with the nonprofit say Whaleback has a dedicated group of supporters.

“When you are operating with 50-year-old equipment, it is going to go down in the winter and we don’t have that corporate backing to just be able to dump a ton of money into it. But we feel really excited about the vibe we have here. As you said, it’s a community family place. It is a place where people love to come,” said Jon Hunt, the ski area’s executive director.

The mountain does offer uphill passes and there were a handful of skiers taking advantage of that Friday. The other lifts in the lower learning section of the mountain are open. Mountain officials are hoping the chair is spinning again on Sunday.

