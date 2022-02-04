BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The big winter storm will continue to rage away through the morning hours before it finally starts to wind down in the afternoon. Roads & sidewalks will be slick . . . take it easy and slow today if you need to be out and about.

The snow will continue to fall steadily at a pretty good clip through the morning. The exception will be where there will be a continuation of sleet & freezing rain, and that is in our southern areas - Bennington & Windham counties, as well as some of southern Rutland & Windsor counties.

The snow and the wintry mix will be tapering off as we go through the afternoon. It will be a blustery, chilly day.

Skies will clear tonight, and the weekend will feature lots of sunshine. But it will be cold & a bit blustery on Saturday. Temperatures will be sub-zero on Saturday night into Sunday morning. But Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with still plenty of sunshine, and a little warmer.

The warming trend will continue into next week along with a much quieter weather pattern. It will be partly sunny each day through mid-week. No more big storms are in sight for the immediate future, just a couple of minor disturbances that could bring a few snow showers - one on Monday night and another one on Thursday.

Be careful on the roads and sidewalks! And for winter sports lovers . . . enjoy! -Gary

