Burlington laundromats closing over crime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlingtonians say laundromats in the city are becoming inaccessible. The owner of recently closed King Street Laundry, Thomas Riley, says what’s going on with laundromats is the symptom of systemic issues.

“The reality is most people are good folks who just want to wash their clothes and a few bad apples,” he explained. King Street Laundry closed for good in December. “It was all kinds of things related to the surge in drug use in the community and unemployment and vagrancy,” Riley explained.

These issues aren’t unique to that location. Wash Spot and Winooski Laundry recently closed as well.

Greer’s Laundry is still open, but has seen a rise in similar issues since the start of the pandemic.

“They’re breaking into changers to get cash and like I said the drug use in the state has risen incredibly,” Tiffany Leclair, general manager of Greer’s Laundry tells Channel 3.

Riley and Leclair say law enforcement does respond, but it’s not always effective.

Jon Murad, acting chief of the Burlington Police Department, says unless there’s life on the line, these locations might not be a top priority. Additionally, these types of incidents aren’t always reported.

“We see spaces that are unattended or open to the public can sometimes be misused for a variety of things, whether that’s theft or vandalism or at times the use of controlled substances,” Murad explained.

Leclair says unattended hours is when most vandalism and crime occurs. Recently Greer’s adjusted their hours to avoid that.

“It’s difficult to get the support we used to get, but there’s been, you know, budget cuts and things of that nature, defunding, and that’s making it difficult. They have other things to do,” Leclair said.

In addition to crime, laundromats are feeling the impacts of supply chain delays.

“Ordering of parts are a problem too getting things to make the laundromats as perfect as we want to be able to make them is just not something that we can do right now,” Leclair explained.

But what does all of this mean for those living in city limits?

“There’s not a lot of accessible laundromats in Burlington and the ones that are it’s not always financially a good option for people,” said Kaylea Greenslit, a Burlington resident.

Daniel Plotzker, a Burlington resident, recently moved to a place with in-unit laundry. “It was a struggle with also a working schedule fitting in the laundromat and you know just maintaining the day was tough one,” he explained of his previous experience.

“I guess it’s sort of like weighing your options,” explained Ashley Maynes, another Burlington resident. “Do I want to deal with the burden of having to lug my laundry every time I want to do it outside of my home or pay that extra like a couple hundred bucks? It sucks that that’s kind of the ultimatum.”

Riley says the demand for laundry in the King Street area has been high since they closed. The building and business are both for sale. He hopes to find someone willing to take over the business.

“The closures of laundromats has been a symptom of what’s going on and the problem does need to be addressed directly by the elected officials,” Riley said.

