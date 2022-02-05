Camel’s Hump Challenge postponed until Sunday

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Due to this weekend’s snow, the Camel’s Hump Challenge, which raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association, has been postponed.

The event will be held on Sunday instead of Saturday.

The Camel’s Hump Challenge is a yearly fundraiser in which skiers traverse the perimeter of Camel’s Hump, which is the third-highest peak in the Green Mountains. The trek is 13 miles long.

Jenna Smith, the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, says it’s the perfect challenge for experienced skiers looking to combine their love for the sport with their dedication to supporting a good cause.

“The Camel’s Hump Challenge is a really unique opportunity for participants to combine their passion for skiing with their support of this cause because unfortunately many of our participants do have a personal connection to Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Smith.

This is an all-day event. The Alzheimer’s Association says most skiers complete the loop in five to seven hours.

There will also be an option to join virtually.

