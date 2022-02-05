Crews cleaning up fuel tank leak in Bradford

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Right now, Hazmat crews are cleaning up a fuel tank leak in Bradford, Friday night.

The Bradford Fire Chief tells Channel Three News that a 1,000 gallon propane tank is leaking after it was hit by a bucket truck.

The truck was plowing the roads at the time of the incident.

Crews are currently on the scene on Carson Lane working to clean up the leak.

