Crews cleaning up fuel tank leak in Bradford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Right now, Hazmat crews are cleaning up a fuel tank leak in Bradford, Friday night.

The Bradford Fire Chief tells Channel Three News that a 1,000 gallon propane tank is leaking after it was hit by a bucket truck.

The truck was plowing the roads at the time of the incident.

Crews are currently on the scene on Carson Lane working to clean up the leak.

