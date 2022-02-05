Supporting Black-owned businesses during Black History Month: Zafa Wines

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Zafa Wines has been serving Vermont for four years now.

The owner Krista Scruggs, who is a California native, moved to Vermont in 2016 with the intent of starting her own winery.

“A lot of people ask ‘Why would someone move from California to Vermont?’” Scruggs said. “What I came here for was just to have access to land.”

In 2020, Scruggs acquired 56 acres in Isle La Motte through the Vermont Land Trust for her own vineyard.

Scruggs says she specializes in sparkling wines and likes experimenting with fruits as well.

“I also make wines with grapes, with apples, some with peaches. We’ve done cherries in the past. We’ve done plums, watermelons. Basically any fruit that piqued my curiosity, I’m down to do,” said Scruggs.

Scruggs says Zafa Wines are “intentional in every way—no fining, filtering, additives, or funny business.”

When asked what makes Zafa Wines unique, Scruggs says it’s the creativity and flexibility of the process.

“Being fearless in regards to not being limited to one single idea of what wine is,” Scruggs said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.