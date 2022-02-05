What to do Saturday, Feb. 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Feb. 5.

Adirondak Loj is hosting a Backcountry Skiing course for beginners Saturday, Feb. 10. If you have always wanted to learn how to backcountry ski, now is your chance. Participants learn equipment basics, backcountry safety, and skiing techniques. Proper winter clothing and skiing equipment are required. No rentals are available at this time. The class kicks off at 9 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. Guests can register online.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting another winter fun exploration event.

This event is called “Life Under Ice,” a Winter Pond Exploration. Participants join park naturalists to discover and explore what creatures live under the ice. Guest visit the pond near the Nature Center for exploration. This event is for people of all ages and abilities. The fun starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Are you looking for a gift for that special someone? Do you want some unique gifts just for you? One Community Center in Burlington is hosting Valentine’s market & food takeaway event. Guests can expect both local and international vendors. Guests can browse various products like jewelry, original art, and cultural food vendors. The event starts at 2 p.m. and goes on until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shoppers can register online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.