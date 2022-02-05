Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a bit cold, but otherwise decent to get outdoors to enjoy the snow, or keep shoveling out. Highs will be in the mid teens. Temperatures will plummet tonight, with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. Sunday will warm up a bit, though it will be breezy. Expect highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

A quiet week is on the way, and great news for ski resorts or just being outdoors…we’re getting a break from the bitterly cold temperatures. A few flurries are possible Monday. There’s another chance for flurries Thursday, then a cold front will bring snow showers Friday. High temperatures during the week will be pleasant, getting into the 30s, then back into the 20s on Friday. Overnight lows will remain above zero.

Here are some snowfall amounts throughout the region:

Warren: 17.0″...Groton: 16.0″...Burlington: 14.0″...Lake Placid: 14.0″...Randolph, NH: 13.5″...Landgrove: 3.0″

