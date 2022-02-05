BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Gary would say, this storm was a doozy! Most areas that saw all snow from this storm picked up between 11″ and 17″ of fresh powder through Friday evening. Unlike many of the storms we see in Vermont, this storm dumped quite a bit of snow on both the valleys and higher terrain. This was also the biggest snowstorm Burlington has seen since February 2020. The one exception was southern Vermont, where sleet and freezing rain cut snow totals significantly and caused some power outages.

Snow is tapering off from west to east tonight and will diminish entirely over the course of the evening. Expect cloud cover to linger through the night, which will prevent temperatures from falling as low as they could under a clear sky. Still, temperatures will fall to either side of zero by Saturday morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens below zero.

Expect a dry but chilly Saturday with a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low teens for most. We will have another chilly start to the day on Sunday with sub-zero temperatures, but temperatures rebound nicely into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 20s. The good news is it will be a dry weekend to get outside and take Max Advantage of the fresh powder across the state.

By Monday, temperatures will return to the low 30s. Expect low to mid 30s to persist through the week with a couple chances for light snow.

Roads remain snow-covered across much of the area. Stay in if you can tonight to allow road crews to finish cleaning up from the storm. If you do have to go out, take it slow and plan ahead for slippery conditions through the evening.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

