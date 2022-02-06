Advertisement

‘All Brains Belong’ offering neuro-inclusive vaccination clinic

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Not all people -- and brains -- are the same. That’s why ‘All Brains Belong VT’ is offering neuro-inclusive vaccination clinics to accommodate people who have anxiety, are afraid of needles, or experience discomfort in typical vaccination clinics.

Our Erin Brown spoke with family physician Dr. Mel Houser, who is the founder and executive director of ‘All Brains Belong VT,’ to talk about the benefit of neuro-inclusive vaccination clinics.

They also talked about an upcoming neuro-inclusive vaccination clinic happening on Saturday, Feb. 12.

